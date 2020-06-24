183 new corona cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan reports another 183 cases of Covid-19, which takes the total to 9817, with 2 new reported deaths total reached to 108 confirmed deaths. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to the daily situation report of the Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 9817 with addition of 183 new confirmed cases yesterday. 98% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in the province are 5999 .

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 108, with 2 new reported deaths, while 75 additional symptomatic deaths have been reported as well.

Out of 9817 cases, 9,669 are locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 7586 from Quetta, 287 from Jaffarabad, 179 from Mastung, 177 from Chagai, 170 from Khuzdar, 148 from Lasbela, 147 from Killa Abdullah, 144 from Pishin, 118 from Loralai, 87 from Killa Saifullah, 91 from Sibi, 79 from Dera Bugti. 74 from Kech, 55 from Sohbatpur, 51 from Kalat, 49 from Nushki, 47 from Zhob, 34 Jhal Magsi, 32 Panjgur, 20 Nasirabad , 18 Harnai, 13 Gwadar. 12 from Barkhan and 14 Ziarat.

At present, 3,710 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 16 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice. 38 percent of total patients have recovered.

The District Rapid Response Team – Quetta (RRT) screened 1,665 individuals and took 503 Samples of Suspect for further lab diagnosis.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, the Health department still awaits results of 600 cases as well.

Presently five labs facilities in Balochistan are existing and functional for Covid-19 testing, as per the Directorate General of Health Services, Quetta.

In Balochistan 1718 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of the province, including 386 in Taftan, 383 in Jaffarabad and 265 in Lasbela, 120 in Chagai, 80 in Killa Saifullah, 127 Sohbatpur and 130 in Kech.

