149 new corona cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan reports another 149 cases of Covid-19, which takes the total to 8177, with 85 confirmed deaths reported.

According to the daily situation report of the Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 8177 with addition of 149 new confirmed cases yesterday. 98% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in the province are 5234.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 85, with 58 additional symptomatic deaths..

Out of 8177 cases, 8029 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 6531 from Quetta, 199 from Jaffarabad, 147 from Killa Abdullah, 145 from Mastung, 140 from Pishin, 121 from Khuzdar, 97 from Loralai, 85 from Killa Abdullah, 79 Lasbela, 65 from Kech, 62 Chagai, 62 from Dera Bugti, 59 Sibi, 46 Kalat, 32 from Nushki, 29 Panjgur, 22 Jhal Magsi, 23 Zhob, 18 Harnai, 18 Sohbatpur, 13 Gwadar and 11 Ziarat.

At present, 2859 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 67 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice. 35 percent of total patients have recovered.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, the Health department still awaits results of 1000 cases as well.

Presently five labs facilities in Balochistan are existing and functional for Covid-19 testing, as per the Directorate General of Health Services, Quetta.

In Balochistan 1985 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of the province, including 346 in Taftan, 587 in Jaffarabad and 204 in Lasbela.

