112 new corona cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan reports another 112 cases of Covid-19, which takes the total to 9587, with 2 new reported deaths total reached to 104 confirmed deaths.

According to the daily situation report of the Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 9587 with addition of 112 new confirmed cases yesterday. 98% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in the province are 5813.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 104, with 2 new reported deaths, while 71 additional symptomatic deaths have been reported as well.

Out of 9587 cases, 9439 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 7441 from Quetta, 287 from Jaffarabad, 177 from Chagai, 173 from Mastung, 155 from Khuzdar, 147 from Killa Abdullah, 144 from Pishin, 122 from Lasbela, 112 from Loralai, 86 from Killa Saifullah, 78 from Dera Bugti, 72 Sibi, 71 from Kech, 55 from Sohbatpur, 48 from Kalat, 47 Zhob, 46 from Nushki, 34 Jhal Magsi, 32 Panjgur, 20 Nasirabad , 18 Harnai, 13 Gwadar. 12 from Barkhan and 12 Ziarat.

At present, 3670 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 20 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice. 38 percent of total patients have recovered.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, the Health department still awaits results of 397 cases as well.

Presently five labs facilities in Balochistan are existing and functional for Covid-19 testing, as per the Directorate General of Health Services, Quetta.

In Balochistan 1702 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of the province, including 360 in Taftan, 290 in Jaffarabad and 282 in Lasbela, 200 in Chagai, 80 in KillaSaifullah, 127 Sohbatpur and 127 in Kech.

