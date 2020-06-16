110 new corona cases reported & death toll rise to 89 in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan reports another 110 cases of Covid-19, which takes the total to 8437, with 89 confirmed deaths reported. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

According to the daily situation report of the Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 8437 with addition of 110 new confirmed cases yesterday. 98% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in the province are 5325.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 89, with four new reported deaths, while 62 additional symptomatic deaths have been reported as well.

Out of 8437 cases, 8289 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 6688 from Quetta, 200 from Jaffarabad, 147 from Killa Abdullah, 146 from Mastung, 140 from Pishin, 127 from Khuzdar, 101 from Loralai, 101 Chagai, 96 Lasbela, 85 from Killa Saifullah, 65 from Kech, 63 from Dera Bugti, 59 Sibi, 47 Kalat, 42 Zhob, 34 from Nushki, 29 Panjgur, 22 Jhal Magsi, 18 Harnai, 25 Sohbatpur, 13 Gwadar and 11 Ziarat.

At present, 3023 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 107 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice. 36 percent of total patients have recovered.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, the Health department still awaits results of 1000 cases as well.

Presently five labs facilities in Balochistan are existing and functional for Covid-19 testing, as per the Directorate General of Health Services, Quetta.

In Balochistan 1797 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of the province, including 352 in Taftan, 587 in Jaffarabad and 202 in Lasbela, 132 in KillaSaifullah, 127 Sohbatpur.

Like this: Like Loading...