11 new deaths reported toll rise to 73 because of corona

QUETTA: Balochistan reports another 304 cases of Covid-19, which takes the total to 7335, with 73 confirmed deaths reported.

According to the daily situation report of the Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 7335 with addition of 304 new confirmed cases yesterday. 98% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in the province are 4666.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 73, with 57 additional probable deaths..

Out of 7335 cases, 7187 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 5906 from Quetta, 145 from Killa Abdullah, 140 from Pishin, 73 Killa Saifullah, 79 from Lasbela, 126 Mastung, 184 Jaffarabad, 50 Chagai, 45 Sibi, 13 Gwadar, 40 Kalat, 11 Ziarat, 74 Loralai, 29 Panjgur, 6 Kharan, 18 Nushki, 96 Khuzdar, 22 Zhob, 18 Harnai, 5 from Musakhel, 4 from Kachi, 1 from Washuk and 1 from Kohlu, 4 Nasirabad, 9 JhalMagsi, 22 Kech, 18 Sohbatpur and 2 from Awaran and 1 from Duki.

At present, 2596 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 134 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice. 35 percent of total patients have recovered.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, the Health department still awaits results of 450 cases as well.

In Balochistan over 2000 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of the province, including 268 in Taftan, 290 in Pishin, 541 in Jaffarabad and 204 in Lasbela.

