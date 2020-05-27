YDA President test corona positive

QUETTA: President of the Young Doctors Association of Balochistan Dr Yasir Achakzai contracted the corona virus while serving on the front line. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dr. Yasir Achakzai was on emergency duty at the Trauma and Emergency Center and Neurosurgery Unit of Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta 5 days ago.

“In the recent emergency situation caused by the Corona virus, Dr. Yasir Achakzai, President Young Doctors Association Balochistan, has been leading the medical community in Balochistan from day one with his tireless efforts in the fight against Corona,” spokesman YDA Balochistan Dr. Rahim Khan said in a statement.

He said that Dr. Yasir Achakzai was leading the province’s healthcare providers at the forefront of the protest demanding safety kits for doctors, paramedical staff and nurses.

“Led by Dr. Yasir Achakzai, Young Doctors of Balochistan, in view of the difficulties faced by the poor people of the province after the closure of OPDs in government hospitals, treated patients with minor ailments by telephone and corona virus,” he added.

“A team of doctors from all specialities has been formed to create awareness about the disease and launch a telemedicine service in the province, which is benefiting a large number of poor people in the province on a daily basis,” he said.

Dr. Yasir Achakzai has been performing his duties well in the current situation and has been leading the people of the entire province in adopting precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Corona virus and raising awareness about coronavirus, Dr. Rahim told.

“All of people are requested to remember the front line heros of the medical community of Balochistan in their prayers, so that Dr. Achakzai and others may recover quickly and once again leads the medical community of Balochistan to perform his duties against this epidemicm,” Spokesman YDA Balochistan said.

