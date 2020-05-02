Woman gravely injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops began indiscriminate firing across the Line of Control late on Friday, which gravely wounded a woman, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The army’s media wing said that the Indian troops targetted the civilian population with indiscriminate fire using automatic weapons, rockets, heavy mortars, and artillery.

The Indian security forces initiated firing in Hajipir and Sankh sectors across the LoC, in which a woman from Khwaja Bandi village also got severely injured, ISPR said.

The army’s media cell said that the injured has been shifted to a nearby medical facility and is undergoing treatment for her wounds.

FO summons senior Indian HC officials

Shortly after the provocation from the Indian side, the Foreign Office summoned senior officials from the Indian High Commission.

The FO spokesperson said that Pakistan recorded severe protest with the officials over the Indian ceasefire violations.

The FO noted that India is continuously targetting civilian population and the violations are a threat to the regional security.

Army soldier, two civilians martyred on Thursday

On Thursday, a Pakistan Army soldier and two civilians had embraced martyrdom in across the border ceasefire violations in Kailer and Rakhchikri sectors.

The ISPR said that the Pakistan Army responded effectively, resulting in heavy losses to Indian troops.”During an exchange of intense fire, 34 years Lance Naik Ali Baz, resident of District Karak, embraced Shahadat.”

In Rakchikri Sector, Indian forces deliberately targeted the civilian population in which a 16-year-old-girl and a 52-year-old woman were martyred while a 10-year-old boy and a 55-year-old woman got injured in Kirni village.

The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. It has violated the ceasefire agreement more than 900 times this year alone.