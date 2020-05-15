Vulnerability of Journalists

Reports are pouring in from across the country that journalists are being tested positive for Covid-19. The other day Balochistan Union of Journalists also confirmed that as many as 35 local journalists had tested positive for the Covid-19. There is no crisis in the history of province in which journalists have not been affected lethally during the past two decades specifically. If a wave of sectarian violence hits this hapless province, the local journalists turn out to be victims along with the parties involved in the rift. If there is a clash of narratives between the state and proscribed entities, the journalists are on the forefront to bear the brunt and fall victim to the fury of either parties either in shape of First Information Reports (FIRs) or a bullet in the head. The journalists in Balochistan fall victims if there is a bomb blast and they get a message from the channel headquarters to go and break the news and stand on the crime scene to repeat a single sentence for as many times as they can to get the viewers hooked on their respective channels in a quest of inhuman rabid ratings. Hence journalists are the victims and most vulnerable group in follow up attacks on crime scenes that have taken place over the past two decades be it the Toghi Road twin blasts, the 8th August suicide incident at Civil Hospital or any other deadly attack. Maimed, incapacitated and persecuted at the hands of media industry owners financially, they keep on toiling the hard grounds to win a livelihood for their children since choice for them to join any other field is meager. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The fortunate ones have left the country for good and unfortunates ones the world. Those who remain on ground wait to be plucked by any disaster at any unfortunate moment. When and how is for time to decide. Has it ever shaken the media industry owners to provide safety kits, proper training in conflict zone reporting, proper training in writing balanced reports? The answer goes in negation because media industry in Pakistan itself is immature that experienced a sudden boom in the wake of General Pervaiz Musharraf’s overtaking of power and subsequent realisation that private media can best be played as a tool to pitch state narrative across the globe and fight the propaganda of antagonistic forces. The semblance of independence of media may be termed as a result of media’s own quest for freedom of speech and expression but it owes much to the kargil War in which Pakistan only had one state TV channel while India hundreds of private TV channels that pitched Indian narrative aptly to the global audience. Hence it paved way for private channels in Pakistan which required workers, anchors, reporters, editors, camera men and many others. The sudden boom was apt to have immature minds at all levels. Had the growth of media been evolutionary, the case would be different today. In the sudden boom the corporate sector too saw an opportunity of money minting. Those who had no background of professional journalism became media tycoons within no time. But it has been two decades now and the media owners must realise needs of journalists working in a precarious area as Balochistan and provide them all the necessary equipment required for their survival.

