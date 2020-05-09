US-Taliban Peace Deal & Balochistan

US special representative for Afghan Reconciliation Dr. ZalmayKhalilzad visited Pakistan and met PakistanArmy ChiefGeneral QamarJavedBajwa before leaving for Doha to work on the progress of US-Taliban Peace Deal that was concluded no 29th of February this year. Since the peace deal has been signed, violence in Afghanistan has not abated, casting shadows on the future of deal as well as hampering the way for intra-Afghan dialogue for deciding the post-US withdrawal Afghan political structure. Mistrust has hampered both the sides over the release of prisoners. As many as 5000 Taliban prisoners were to be released by Kabul in exchange for 1000 prisoners by the Taliban whereasThe 13000 US forces are set to withdraw over a period of 14 months. However, Afghan government has released 933 while Taliban 155 prisioners so far. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pakistan has played a positive role making the peace deal happen and if peace is achieved in Afghanistan which has faced civil war and foreign invasions for the last 40 years, it would have a positive impact on the economy and political structure of Pakistan in general and Balochistan in particular which shares long and porous border with Afghanistan. The policies of Pakistan as well as that of international community in Afghanistan have a direct bearing on the socio-economic settings in Balochistan.

Balochistan hosts thousands of Afghan refugees for the last forty years who can well be repatriated to their home country after the peace is restored in Afghanistan. This will reduce pressure on economy and civic services in Balochistan which are even insufficient for the people of this province. Moreover, being poorly educated and often unemployed, the majority of these refugees have damaged rather than playing any constructive role in Balochistan. Keeping such huge populations at isolated camps for generations is definitely not possible for any country. Therefore, they have mixed with the local population and having little understanding and regard for the local mores and norms, they have wreaked havoc with the social and cultural structure of this province.

When it comes to peace and security, Balochistan has suffered a lot owing to the presence of Afghan refugees on its soil. The leader of Taliban Mullah Mansur was killed while travelling from Nushki to provincial capital. Media reports are doing rounds that he had bought properties worth millions in Quetta, Karachi and Peshawar by using fake identities. If a top militant leader can buy properties and roam at will in the provincial capital, the low rank militants would definitely find it all the more easier to feel at home when in Quetta. There Quetta Shura was also in international media which confirmed the fears that militant groups were operating from Quetta and were also recruiting people from the local population as well from the refugees settled in Quetta and its suburbs. Countless bomb blasts that have taken placed in Quetta and elsewhere in the province have been claimed by the Afghan proscribed entities and organisations.

Therefore, peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of not only of the people of Afghanistan but also that of the people of Balochistan who have suffered parallel miseries owing to long-drawn battle next door.

