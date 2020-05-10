Two more succumb to Covid-19 in Balochistan as cases rise to 2,017

QUETTA: Balochistan crosses 2 thousand mark of coronavirs cases, as 82 new cases of Covid-19 reported in single day, total cases reaches to 2017, with 26 official deaths. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Health department of Balochistan has confirmed 1861 are locally transmitted cases in province.

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 2017 with addition of 82 new confirmed case yesterday. 92% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 1749.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are 26, including 20 from Quetta, 4 from Pishin and 1 each from Lasbela and Sibi.

Out of 2017 cases, 1861 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 1619 from Quetta, 72 from Pishin, 27 Jaffarabad 17 Chagai, 19 Mastung, 35 Killa Abdullah, 13 Sibi, 9 Lasbela, 8 Ziarat, 7 Loralai, 4 Panjgur, 3 Kharan, 4 Nushki, 1 Khuzdar, 2 Harnai, 14 Killa Saifullah and 1 from Kohlu.

At present, 242 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus.

As per the latest figures, out of 17237 suspects, tests of 14687 people have been conducted, as 2017 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 12676 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 380 cases as well.

In Balochistan large number of people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 231 in Taftan, 421 in Pishin, 150 in Sibi, 42 in Lasbela, 35 in Jaffarabad, 18 in Dalbandin, 16 in Loralai, 15 in Barkhan, 16 in Killa Abdullah, 11 in Gwadar and 10 in Khuzdar.

Like this: Like Loading...