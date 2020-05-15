Tareen urges govt to increase revenue to fix NFC hiccups

Former finance minister Shaukat Tareen has urged the government to increase its tax-to-GDP ratio in order to resolve the issues concerning the provincial and the Centre’s shares in the National Finance Commission Award. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Former finance minister Shaukat Tareen has urged the government to increase its tax-to-GDP ratio in order to resolve the issues concerning the provincial and the Centre’s shares in the National Finance Commission Award.

Speaking on a TV show with senior journalist Arif Nizami, Tareen said the provinces share in the 7th NFC Award was increased to 57.5 per cent after the devolution of ministries to the provinces in line with the 18th Amendment.

After the passage of the legislation, the Centre also allocated additional resources to the provinces to run these sectors and eliminate the redundant ministries. However, many of these departments still exist, he added.

Moreover, things went downhill when the Centre failed to increase its tax revenue that should have been at 19 per cent instead of 9 per cent within 10 years. Another reason that the Centre and provinces are in a deadlock on the issue is the piling losses of the state-owned enterprises. The Centre was also supposed to reform the enterprises and make them profitable, which could have added 3pc growth to the GDP. He said the provinces, on the other hand, were supposed to increase their revenue by efficiently taxing the real estate and the agriculture sectors. But they also failed, leading to a tug of war for resources, he added.

