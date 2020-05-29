Railways to continue advance booking after May 31

KARACHI : – Pakistan Railways has decided to continue advance booking of trains after May 31 and has also issued a notification in this regard, on Friday.

It has been directed in the notification that advance reservation of the fifteen trains which were permitted to run during the coronavirus lockdown will continue till further orders.

The booking offices for trains running from Karachi to other parts of the country remain open from 08:00 AM to 08:00 PM. Reservation offices are functional only at Karachi’s city railway station, Hyderabad, Rohri and Sukkur due to the lockdown.