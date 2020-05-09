Punjab relaxes lockdown for four days a week

LAHORE : – Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has announced relaxation in lockdown for four days of a week (Monday to Thursday) in which all shops and markets will be allowed to remain open. a complete lockdown will be imposed from Friday to Sunday.However

Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that notification of new orders will be issued shortly. Mega shopping centers and plazas will not benefit from relaxation in lockdown and will remain close.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced phased lifting of the coronavirus lockdown from May 9 and said that “First coronavirus case was reported in Pakistan on February 26 and the country was put under lockdown like rest of the world as the pandemic spreads very quickly.

“It was feared that the lockdown would affect daily wagers and people were in trouble because of it. Thousands of fatalities were occurring in a single day worldwide.

“By the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan did not face pressure like other countries. Now we have to ease down the restrictions.

“Casualties are increasing which was anticipated. It was feared that hospitals might run short of beds. It can still not be predicted that when the intensity of the outbreak will increase.”