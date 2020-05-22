Punjab govt decides to reopen theatres, restaurants after Eid

LAHORE : – Punjab government has decided to reopen theatres and restaurants after Eid-ul-Fitr amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to details, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzadar has given principle approval on opening or theatres and restaurants across the province.

The CM has sought standard operating procedures (SOPs) from Information and Culture Department in this regard.

Sources told that the decision was taken in the wake of increasing financial crisis of artists.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan confirmed 50 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,067 and positive cases surged to 50,694.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,603 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 18,455 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 19,924 in Sindh, 7,155 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,074 in Balochistan, 13,26 in Islamabad, 602 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 158 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Pakistan has so far conducted 445,987 coronavirus tests and 16,387 in last 24 hours. 14,155 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.