Proud of doctors, paramedics for fearlessly fighting coronavirus: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD : – Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday has said that the whole country is proud of the doctors and paramedical staff who are fearlessly treating the coronavirus patients.

Talking to media, the minister said that everyone is praying hard to get rid of this pandemic that has engulfed the whole world. The country’s economy can suffer a lot due to this virus, he added.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi further said that the government is very much concerned about the loss of traders and businessmen due to the lockdown.

He commended the assistance extended by China to Pakistan to cope with coronavirus challenge and expressed gratitude to Chinese President and the people for the assistance.

Responding to a question, Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the UN Secretary General to take notice of India s intensified persecution campaign in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He regretted that the Indian government has not changed its posture regardless of the breakout of Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister pointed out that the siege of occupied Jammu and Kashmir is continuing. He said Pakistan will continue to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people at different forums.