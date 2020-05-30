PAF officer who passed away in PIA plane crash laid to rest

Funeral prayers for Squadron Leader Zain-ul-Arif Khan, who passed away in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-8303 plane crash last week, were offered at PAF Base Faisal today.

According to a statement issued by PAF, Khan was posted at Air Headquarters Islamabad and was travelling to Karachi to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with his parents.

His body was identified with the help of DNA and was handed over to the PAF authorities for burial. Air Vice-Marshal Ahmad Hassan, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (engineering) and Air Vice-Marshal Abbas Ghumman, Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command along with a large number of PAF personnel, civil and military officials and relatives of the martyred officer attended the funeral.

The officer was laid to rest at PAF graveyard, Korangi Creek with full military honours.

On May 22, the Karachi-bound PIA flight carrying 99 passengers had crashed into a neighbourhood in the metropolis’ Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, right outside the airport’s boundary wall and mere seconds before it was to make an emergency landing.

Only two survived the crash — the chief executive of the Bank of Punjab and a young engineer.