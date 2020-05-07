NP slams govt for shutting down educational institutes in Balochistan

“Government has been working on recommendation to freeze educational activities in Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University’s Khuzadar Campus and Polytechnic Girls College Khuzdar which lifted lid from current regime’s tall claims regarding educational development in Balochistan.” NP’s spokesman said announced that NP would launch a movement against this decision.
“Dr. Malik Baloch’s regime increased provincial educational budget from 4 to 24% in Balochistan in order to uplift education sector while he approved six new universities in Khuzdar, Sibi, Kech, Loralai, Gawadar and Naseerabad.”
The National Party slammed current government over its decision to shut down functional educational instituted added government deliberately causing delays in hiring project directors for Khuzdar Medical College and Loralai Medical college, “Current Chief Minister in a viral video corroborated that a single university here not running appropriately but we are building new universities which shows that he is part of mind-set seek to keep Balochistan deprived.” The NP alleged.
“Jam Kamal led government deliberately depriving people of Khuzdar from medical college and a 300 bed hospital which wouldn’t be tolerated.” NP’s spokesman said added we would resist against any decision pushes Balochistan into darkness of illiteracy.