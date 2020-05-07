NP slams govt for shutting down educational institutes in Balochistan

QUETTA: The spokesman for National Party has said, the selected regime in Balochistan seeking to close functional universities and colleges in the province in order to keep deprive provincial youth from higher education adding NP would show resistance against any decision of shutting down educational institutes. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“Government has been working on recommendation to freeze educational activities in Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University’s Khuzadar Campus and Polytechnic Girls College Khuzdar which lifted lid from current regime’s tall claims regarding educational development in Balochistan.” NP’s spokesman said announced that NP would launch a movement against this decision.

“Dr. Malik Baloch’s regime increased provincial educational budget from 4 to 24% in Balochistan in order to uplift education sector while he approved six new universities in Khuzdar, Sibi, Kech, Loralai, Gawadar and Naseerabad.”

The National Party slammed current government over its decision to shut down functional educational instituted added government deliberately causing delays in hiring project directors for Khuzdar Medical College and Loralai Medical college, “Current Chief Minister in a viral video corroborated that a single university here not running appropriately but we are building new universities which shows that he is part of mind-set seek to keep Balochistan deprived.” The NP alleged.

“Jam Kamal led government deliberately depriving people of Khuzdar from medical college and a 300 bed hospital which wouldn’t be tolerated.” NP’s spokesman said added we would resist against any decision pushes Balochistan into darkness of illiteracy.

Like this: Like Loading...