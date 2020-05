National Assembly member and politician from South Waziristan, Ali Wazir has tested positive for coronavirus, Mohsin Dawar, another lawmaker from the tribal districts said on Tuesday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Our friend Ali Wazir has been tested positive for COVID-19,” Dawar said in a tweet.

“He is taking necessary precautions and is fine for now. We request everyone to please remember him in your prayers.”

