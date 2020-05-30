Marriyum Aurangzeb demands removal of ‘missing’ PM Imran

LAHORE :– Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has on Saturday demanded removal of Prime Minister Imran Khan,

The PML-N leader said the missing premier is in charge of the health department which has been given on contract by the federal government.

“There are more than 2,100 positive cases of coronavirus in Islamabad but the hospitals in the federal capital are in temporary charge along with DG Health and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

“The incompetent and corrupt government has changed four health secretaries in three months. The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has become a victim of Imran Khan’s ego and has not yet become fully functional.

“The inept government has destroyed the health department just like all other sectors.”