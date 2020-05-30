Javed Jabbar resigns from 10th NFC Award representation

QUETTA: Javed Jabbar appointed by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani to clinch major share for Balochistan in 10th National Finance Commission (NFC) Award tendered his resignation. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

JJ had been facing harsh criticism by opposition parties in Balochistan since he was nominated to represent Balochistan in 10th NFC award voluntarily resigned from representing Balochistan in next NFC meeting.

It was pertinent to mention here that Member National Assembly from Gawadar Aslam Bhotani and Lawyers’ community had filed separate petitions in Balochistan High Court in which he challenged JJ’s appointment and called him as incompetent to fight for Balochistan rights in next NFC meeting.

Chief Minister expressed regret over resignation of Javed Jabbar called the move as sad event for Balochistan, “How some self-centered people made disinformation about Javed Jabbar who is man of knowledge, experience and depth on Balochistan.” CM Jam Kamal said.

He further said, JJ has been working on National Finance Commission from years thus those criticized his appointment and spread negative information would realize it.

Like this: Like Loading...