KARACHI : – Pakistan-Tehreek e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Sunday has demanded to form special sugar inquiry committee for Sindh.

Addressing a press conference, the PTI leader alleged Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) ministers of making wrong statements. 18 out of 38 sugar mills in Sindh belong to PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari and Omni Group, he told.

Firdous Shamim said that purchaser of all the sold sugar mills is same.