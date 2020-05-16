FIA arrest Karachi police officer on suspicion of working for RAW

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested a suspected member of a cell operated by Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to FIA officials, the suspect was serving as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the special branch of the police and was a key member of a RAW sleeper cell.

“The accused ASI was on surveillance duty at the Karachi airport at the time of the arrest,” officials said.

According to FIA officials, the suspect had been recruited in Sindh Police in the year 1991 and was a member of MQM’s London group. He had been involved in facilitating his partners at the airport and was also involved in targeted killings and terrorism activities.

Officials added that the accused had visited India in 2008 to receive training.

Last month, another police officer from Karachi was arrested for allegedly working for RAW. According to police officials, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the police and other undercover bodies had arrested ASI Shehzad Pervaiz from Gulistan-e-Jauhar in Karachi.

The arrested ASI— who was a resident of Gulestan-e-Jauhar — was stationed at the Shahrah-e-Faisal police station, the police officials said, adding that two hand grenades were also recovered from his possession.

According to police reports, the arrested person was affiliated with MQM-London and was involved in various terrorist activities in the past. Moreover, the suspect was also working as a key member in groups that are accused of being involved in target killings in Karachi.

