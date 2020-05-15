Fehmida Mirza urges provinces to work with Centre

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza has paid tribute to doctors, healthcare professionals and all frontliners who are combatting the coronavirus.
She urged provinces to work with the federal government on a “uniform policy”.
Former speaker Fehmida Mirza has said that lockdown was never a solution and was meant to be temporary.
While speaking in the National Assembly, she said that the lockdown gave provinces the opportunity to build on their resources including health facilities. She called for national unity during the pandemic.
“This pandemic has exposed the entire world, our situation was obviously already deteriorating,” she said before the parliament.