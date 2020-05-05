Federal cabinet agrees to further ease lockdown restrictions

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet on Tuesday agreed to further ease lockdown restrictions.

The decision was made during a meeting of the cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

It was also decided that the prime minister and his cabinet members, including all federal ministers, the premier’s advisers and special assistants will donate their one month’s salary to the PM’s Corona Relief Fund.

Later, while briefing media in Islamabad on decisions made in the cabinet meeting, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that a meeting of the National Coordination Committee will be held in Islamabad tomorrow to take decision regarding relaxation in lockdown after Saturday.

He said all four chief ministers will attend the meeting to deliberate on next strategy.

The minister said the cabinet decided to donate its one month salary to Prime Minister s Relief Fund for COVID-19, adding that the gesture has been made in view of the prevalent situation and difficulties faced by the people.

The cabinet allowed export of hand sanitizers made in the country. Shibli Faraz said Planning Minister Asad Umar gave a comprehensive presentation to the cabinet regarding COVID-19 situation in the country.

Shibli Faraz said relaxation in lockdown will still require that people take precautions. He said war against corona pandemic can be won only by staying at homes.

He said the Prime Minister listened to the suggestions given by various cabinet members.

The information minister said the prime minister wants election process to be transparent and trusted by people. To ensure this end, Law Ministry has been directed to prepare a report on holding of elections on transparency.

The prime minister directed the Ministry of Interior to take steps to improve the situation of police stations.

Shibli Faraz went on to say that the cabinet deliberated on the issue of ban on import of goods from India, except life-saving drugs, adding that the PM Imran directed to make sure that there is no violation of this ban.

The forum also accorded approval to reconstitution of National Commission for Minorities.

Coronavirus cases, deaths in Pakistan

Pakistan has reported 24 more fatalities from novel coronavirus as the death toll in the country has reached 486.The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients jumped to 21,501 while 1,315 cases were reported in 24 hours. According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center, Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 8,103 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 7,882 in Sindh, 3,288 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,321 in Balochistan, 464 in Islamabad, 372 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 71 in Azad Kashmir. Number of patients recovered from Coronavirus is 5,782 now.