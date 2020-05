QUETTA: As part of “Ration Distribution Campaign” Frontier Crops (South) Balochistan on Thursday distributed around 1000 ration packets among the deserving families of bordering town Taftan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The packets of Ration were disturbed by the Lieutenant Colonel Syed Waqar Afzal Commandant 109-wing Taftan, while the ration distribution ceremony was held at Football ground of Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Taftan, during which Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the government were also being followed.

The locals of the area appreciated the efforts and spirit and paid kudos to the paramilitary force.

