Fatima Bhutto speaks out against recent surge in animal abuse cases in Pakistan

Pakistan’s acclaimed writer Fatima Bhutto is bringing to light the recent surge in animal abuse cases across the country in the month of Ramadan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Pakistan’s acclaimed writer Fatima Bhutto is bringing to light the recent surge in animal abuse cases across the country in the month of Ramadan.

Sharing a throwback video of herself at the ACF Animal Rescue, the Songs of Blood and Sword writer expressed her sorrow over the frequent instances of animal abuse that have been coming afloat on social media since the past couple of days.

“In Islam it is said that there is heavenly reward for every act of kindness done to a living animal,” she said, adding: “I’ve been so disturbed to see and read horrific accounts of cruelty to animals during this month of Ramzan.”

“I’m sharing this video from my trip to @acfanimalrescueofficial in Karachi and hope you’ll look up the organisation and help them spread the message: we have a duty to be kind to the weak,” she said.

In the video, Bhutto can be heard saying: “I am here at ACF Animal Rescue in Karachi. It’s an organization that I have followed for a long time online but I came here to see how compassionately and humanly this foundation looks after animals.” “It takes care of the weak and the invisible. The way we treat animals is how we think of the weakest members of our society and ACF does amazing work in reaching out to those who are victims of violence and abuse,” she added.

Like this: Like Loading...