Family of adult lynched by angry mobs demands Justice

QUETTA: The family members of Bilal Khan carrying his body staged sit-in in red-zone demanding immediate arrest of angry mobs lynched Bilal and three others over an alleged video issue in Hazara Town Quetta.

The protesters chanted fully throat slogans and marched on various streets in Quetta on Saturday along with body of Bilal Khan who was tortured to death by angry mobs in Hazara Town following a brawl took place on a dispute of mobile video.

Two accompanies of Bilal identified as Nayaz and Khalil were critical injured in Hazara Town lynching who were rescued by Police and shifted to Hospital for treatment.

“We demand immediate arrest of all culprits involved in murder of Bilal Khan and brutally lynched Khalil and Nayaz, until arrest of the culprits we would continue our protest.” Bilal Khan’s uncle said while talking to media at sit-in set at Quetta’s Zarghoon Road.

The incident triggered severe tension in Quetta city as a large number of people belonged to Pashtoon community joined the protest and echoed the demands of arrest of culprits behind lynching three men.

Police during early hours of Saturday booked 11 suspected people from Hazara Town after identifying them in mobile footage circulating in social media following their alleged involvement in lynching.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has taken notice of the incident suspending the Station House Officer of Brewery Road Police Station, Sub Inspector and Three Constable over showing negligence in dispersing the mobs in Aliabad area of Hazara Town Quetta.

“First Information Report (FIR) of the incident has been lodged while provincial government neutrally investigating the incident.” CM Jam Kamal said on Twitter announced to depart injured to Karachi for better medical care.

However Jam Kamal assured that provincial government review all aspects of the incident in order to make sure provision of justice.

Talking to Journalists after meeting with protesters provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Meer Zia Langove has vowed to hunt down culprits involved in lynching Bilal Khan and two others,

“Balochistan Government and Law Enforcement Agencies have been utilizing all resources to hunt down every single suspect involved Hazara Town mob attack.” Zia Langove said assured the family of Bilal Khan that justice will be served.

“We would deal strictly deal with oppressors involved in killing Bilal Khan but citizens and nations living in Quetta should maintain peace and avoid from provocation.” Zia Langove urged.

The incident has set a trend on social media where people were demanding justice for Bilal Khan and his family.

The protesters and family members of slain Bilal Khan peacefully dispersed and buried the body after government’s assurance.

