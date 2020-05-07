DC for precautionary measures to stem coronavirus spread

QUETTA: Deputy Commissioner Sibi Dr Yasir Khan Bazai has expressed extreme concern on the burgeoning number of virus infected patients in district and pleaded the masses for adoption of precautionary measures in this regard. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

With two more new victims an official of health department Dr Ali Ahmed Baloch and contractor Aftab Khljii, the tally of infected patients with deadly pandemic reaches to thirteen in the area, DC said in a statement on Thursday, he noted if our lives are saves we can run our matters amicably, he added.

Besides, number of suspected patients in districts were eight, DC Sibi maintained and said, people who have been met with newly infected patients during last week, are advised to get tested themselves or placed themselves on self isolation at their homes.

Like this: Like Loading...