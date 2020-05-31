Day of peacekeepers

THERE is charisma and grandeur when people are dressed up in uniform. Wearing organization’s uniform or particular dress code show that they devote their services to organization, by not only taking oath that they will abide by their duties and will honour their uniform too. In the comity of nations when it was decided to have a unified force to solve the problems of each other, United Nations Organization came up with the idea of having such unified peacetime force which will be a representative of global peacekeeping force. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

THERE is charisma and grandeur when people are dressed up in uniform. Wearing organization’s uniform or particular dress code show that they devote their services to organization, by not only taking oath that they will abide by their duties and will honour their uniform too. In the comity of nations when it was decided to have a unified force to solve the problems of each other, United Nations Organization came up with the idea of having such unified peacetime force which will be a representative of global peacekeeping force.

United Nations General Assembly designated 29 May as the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers in its resolution 57/129 passed in 1948. Initially first UN peacekeeping mission deputed to Palestine was named as “United Nations Truce Supervision Organization” or UNTSO. This day is marked to pay accolade to courage, valour and professionalism of those men and women who are serving in peacekeeping operations going on in different countries.

This day also honours those who had lost their lives for the sustenance of peace in conflict zones. Distinguished uniform and blue helmets are symbol of UN Peacekeeping Force which are presently working in all the continents.

Pakistan, as a responsible member of United Nations, also rendered its services to UN Missions for peace. Pakistan’s commitment to the UN for promoting international peace and stability sprouts from the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Pakistan’s role in peacekeeping efforts began in 1960 when it deployed its first contingent in the UN operations in Congo.

Over the past 60 years, Pakistan has contributed unfailingly to peace efforts internationally. Pakistan’s efforts to serve humanity are visible from the fact that being largest giver over the years more than 160,000 troops in 41 missions are spread over 23 countries in almost all continents. Major contributions of Pakistan Army are in Congo, Liberia, Somalia, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Bosnia, Kosovo, Georgia, East Timor and Haiti. Pakistan started through its first mission in Congo in 1960.

For maintaining and monitoring ceasefire during transition of West Irian from Dutch rule to Indonesians, Pakistan contributed 1500 infantry troops from 3 October 1962 to 30 April 1963. Since then it has sent its troops and personnel from Pakistan Army to Yemen, Middle East (Kuwait-Iraq war), Cambodia, Haiti and Bosnia. Presently it is playing major role for peace efforts in African countries. Pakistan has contributed more than 200,000 troops in 46 mission and 28 countries in almost all continents.

Despite the fact that Pakistan Army has played a vital role in eradicating terrorism from its soil and currently dealing not only in maintenance of peace in worn-torn areas but helping people in this pandemic situation also. It is playing a vital role in the restoration of peace in its own country and face tough situation in the wake of war against terrorism, yet their services towards global peace are highly commendable. In pursuance of harmony they have faced heavy loss not only physically but morally too.

Pakistan has a success story in thwarting down the elements of anti-state violence. It has been observed that foreign forces are not exultant with this rise and shine of defence forces of Pakistan and they often generate false propaganda to narrow down people’s approach towards armed forces magnificence.

Not only foreign components but insiders too are involved in demoralizing Army by portraying their wrong picture in issue of Kashmir and Baluchistan using the 1971 saga. Role of armed forces should not be applauded on specific days but time and again nation should be reminded of their sacrifices.

Year-2018 carried the theme 70 years of Service & Sacrifice and year 2019 revolved around the theme “Protecting Civilian, Protecting Peace” and this year considering women as an integral part of UN peacekeeping missions, the slogan dedicated is “Women in Peacekeeping-A key to Peace”.

Hence in this context promotion of participation of women is the focus of UN. This year UN Peacekeepers are facing one of their greatest challenges that is COVID-19 pandemic. Peacekeepers are assisting governments and local communities in response to the pandemic and are continuing to adapt their activities to execute their mandates, including protecting vulnerable communities. Women peacekeepers are on front-lines in this fight, and rendering their services in best possible way.

Definitely with changing global security dynamics over the years, this UN peacekeeping force has evolved its goals from simply monitoring ceasefires to protecting civilians, disarming ex-combatants, protecting human rights, promoting the rule of law, supporting free and fair elections, minimizing the risk of land-mines and much more. They have also worked to ensure that women are represented in peace processes, political life and in branches of government including the uniformed services. All of these efforts are a fundamental investment in building lasting peace.

Despite the challenges the performance of Pakistani peacekeepers has been acknowledged by numerous world leaders and the UN leadership. For the gallant cause of tranquillity around the globe so far 144 Pakistani soldiers, among them 24 officers, have given the ultimate sacrifice in UN missions and almost an equal number of troops have been wounded.

To address the marginalized communities, Pakistan has enhanced focus on gender mainstreaming and female representation in peacekeeping missions. Pakistan on all fronts acknowledges the efforts of its men around the world and we should also honour the single drop of blood of each soldier in the best way they are worthy of!!

— The writer works for Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

Like this: Like Loading...