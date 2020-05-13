Covid-19: COAS directs army to facilitate people of far flung areas of Balochistan

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday directed all commanders to reach out to people in far-flung areas of Balochistan to help mitigate challenges faced by masses due to Covid-19 pandemic, according to a statement of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday directed all commanders to reach out to people in far-flung areas of Balochistan to help mitigate challenges faced by masses due to Covid-19 pandemic, according to a statement of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Balochistan is future of Pakistan and it is our duty to fully assist its government and the people towards a peaceful and prosperous province,” Gen Qamar was quoted by the military’s media wing as saying during his visit to Quetta.

During the visit, the COAS attended a briefing at Southern Command Headquarters, visited garrison quarantine facility for Covid-19 and interacted with troops busy in relief activities.

At Southern Command HQ, General Qamar was briefed in detail on the security situation, operational preparedness of the formation and border management including fencing along Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders.

The army chief was apprised about the formation’s assistance to civil administration in fighting the pandemic and continued measures for socio-economic uplift of the area, read the statement.

During the visit to garrison quarantine facility, the COAS appreciated the formation for arrangements and facilities established as per health SOPs and guidelines. While interacting with officers and men, the army chief lauded their dedication and professionalism, according to ISPR.

Earlier, COAS was received by Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf.

Like this: Like Loading...