Covid-19, Challenge for A Community Member with Pakistan Outlook

Economies Across the Globe are facing great shocks since December 2019 because of Corona outbreak in Wuhan, China, and its gradual spread to rest of the world. Stock markets across the world have collapsed irrespectively of the developed or developing nature of the Economy and Geography of the country as this epidemic has hit countries from Asia to Europe and Europe to Africa. Industries, Factories, shopping Malls, Markets, Air ports, Railway stations and Public transport localities have turned to look like deserts as an integral part of the efforts to reduce the spread of Corona Virus. It is a very rare time in the history where educational institutions across the globe are either completely closed or a meagre number of people are allowed to attend. As compare to developed and other developing countries, corona virus can severely effect Pakistan particularly amidst world health organisations’ predication that corona cases in Pakistan could reach to 200,000 in July this year. God forbid, if we reach to WHO’s estimates, we will face unimaginable difficulties as we are spending less than one per cent of our Gross domestic product on health sector and one-third of our population lives below the poverty line.

The outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in 2019 caused a global health crisis and had a profound impact on the way we perceive the world and daily life. Not only does the infection rate, and transmission method threatens our agency consciousness, but the safety measures taken to curb the spread of the virus also require to stay away from society and to live away from human instincts. This is seeking comfort in human society. Against this background of personal threats, social and physical alienation, and public panic, what role do community members play in our lives at the personal, social, and social levels (and may be)? In the current crisis, many of us are worried about what this might mean for ourselves and those we love. It’s easy to feel helpless, but we are all global citizens, which is unprecedented, and we can all take action to fight for a world where everyone is healthy. For a long time, community members have been regarded as a powerful force shaping our experience world and ourselves. This recognition is accompanied by more and more research, keeping pace with technological changes (such as radio, film, TV, Internet, mobile phones) and the spirit of the times (such as the Cold War, 9/11, climate change). How do different community members promote adaptive responses in order to cultivate positive health attitudes and adhere to preventive measures? How does the community influence the dynamics in the private sphere (for example, enhancing family connections and family conflicts and violence)? With the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide, global shapers are stepping up and taking action in more than 150 countries. A global network of shapers composed of young leaders under the age of 30 has begun to share basic protection measures with the community, translate important resources into local languages, and launched campaigns against xenophobia and misinformation. Recall the world history experience regarding community member to work against any pandemic disease. No one can deny the presence and absence of faith in their life. On the other side everywhere Faith communities can participate in solidarity actions to build community resilience at any time. They can easily identify vulnerable community members and quickly mobilize to provide support against any pandemic disease. Moreover Mosques have regularly showed tolerance with the localities areas which shows the best examples as community members. Sikh temples regularly host Langar, a community kitchen that provides free meals to temple visitors. Some temples in Surrey, British Columbia, now offer free takeaway languages and organize grocery deliveries for the elderly and disabled. The Sikh Awareness Foundation launched a “Not Hungry” initiative to provide hot food to members of vulnerable communities throughout BC. Khalsa Aid provides free grocery essentials at various pick-up stations throughout the Greater Toronto Area. Similarly, the Muslim Youth Association has launched a nationwide neighborhood help movement. Canadians can seek help by registering online or calling the helpline; young members will support them by purchasing groceries or drugs. The UJA (United Jewish Appeal) Federation in the Greater Toronto Area has expanded its annual global Seder campaign to assist high-risk families in the region during the pandemic. Finally, yoga studios and meditation apps provide a more secular form of spiritual solidarity for people who have nothing to do with formal religious institutions. Similarly, the Dalai Lama publicly issued a letter of support in support of the strict measures taken by Indian Prime Minister Modi to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country. In Canada, the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto has issued public health updates to Jewish organizations with the goal of promoting a community-wide consistent response. To world best examples in the recent world is the concept of Eidhi (by the name of late Abdul Satar Eidhi) fo introduction of community worker which start from society, then city wise and then throughout the world free of cost. This is a matter of fact that many foundations and organizations are doing their best to help the needy ones in this difficult time but the level of the outbreak need efforts at both community and individual levels to reach every needy person across the country. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all those with Economic haves to come forward and support the needy ones in their surroundings instead of looking towards Government or any donor. Besides creating awareness in the Community, the following steps can play a vital role not only in supporting the needy ones but also in controlling the spread of Deadly Covid-19. First, we all with Economic haves should support the needy people in our surroundings irrespective of their race, origin or religion. As it is the easiest way of helping them instead of waiting for Government or any donors because majority of our people lives in villages where it is difficult for Government and donors to reach out to everyone. Second, Business men and Industrialists should pay their workers even if they remain absent from work for few days. The government can compensate these businessmen by providing them tax rebates. Third, many of the Government or private-sector employees who resides in Flats, Hostels or any other setups and now are at home should dedicate their monthly rent and transportation expenses or at least its specific portion for the needy segment in their surroundings. Fourth, as it is a common practice that our Mosques collect donations on each Friday to meet different types of expenses. Now they should collect these donations for the needy segment as according to the principles of Islam. Fifth, about 179000 people from Pakistan go for Hajj each year including those who are going for 2nd and 3rd time, so now they should help the needy segment as it carry higher significance and return in the prevailing situation instead of Going to Hajj for second and third time. Along with above measures, we need to purchase daily use items from local markets and shops in villages even if they charge us Rs 5-10 higher than cities. It will help them in earning their livelihood along with avoiding crowds in cities and big markets that will help us to play our role in containing the spread of Corona. Most importantly we had to be cautious during contact with local medical technicians and medical quacks as they are the first line in attending many patients without following any proper protocols and can be the possible agents of spread of the virus in a short span of time, particularly in the rural areas. Indeed, if we adhere to these and similar measures in our individual and collective capacities, we can minimize the severity of this global pandemic on already fragile social and economic structure of Pakistan.

