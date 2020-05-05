Coronavirus death toll reaches 486 in Pakistan, 21,501 persons infected so far

LAHORE :– Pakistan has reported 24 more fatalities from novel coronavirus as the death toll in the country has reached 486, on Tuesday.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients jumped to 21,501 while 1,315 cases were reported in 24 hours.

PROVINCE-WISE DETAILS

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center, Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 8,103 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 7,882 in Sindh, 3,288 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,321 in Balochistan, 464 in Islamabad, 372 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 71 in Azad Kashmir.

RECOVERIES

Number of patients recovered from Coronavirus is 5,782 now.

Lockdown to be relaxed gradually in coming days: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the coronavirus lockdown will be further relaxed in the coming days as standard operating procedures (SOPs) based on precautionary measures have been prepared for all sectors.

While addressing a parliamentary party meeting, the premier stressed that the federal government is taking steps to provide relief to all classes because it is the need of the hour to serve the nation by keeping aside political differences.

“It is the best time for all the public representatives to serve people. Benefits of reduction in petroleum prices must be provided to all, therefore, assembly members should keep a check on rates with the help of administration.

“The members should work together with the authorities to ensure implementation over the official guidelines and mobilize the youth to counter the pandemic.