Coronavirus death toll jumps to 939 in Pakistan, 43,966 persons infected

LAHORE : – Pakistan confirmed 36 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 939 and positive cases surged to 43,966, on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,841 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 15,976 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 17,241 in Sindh, 6,230 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,820 in Balochistan, 1,034 in Islamabad, 550 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 115 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 400,292 coronavirus tests and 12,957 in last 24 hours. 12,489 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.

Punjab allows shopping malls to remain open 24 hours



The Punjab government allowed shopping malls to remain open 24 hours whereas markets will be closed at 05:00 PM, Dunya News reported.

Shopping malls have been opened in Islamabad upon the Supreme Court’s direction and the district administration has issued a notification in this regard. Hair salons, small and big markets are opened.

The Sindh government has hinted at implementation on the apex court’s decision. Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said the provincial regime will abide by the SC order and allow markets to trade for entire week.