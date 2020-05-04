Coronavirus cases surges to 1321 in Balochistan  

QUETTA: Balochistan records highest number of coronavirs cases in single day, as 103 new cases rep from province, taking total cases to 1321, with 21 deaths. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Health department of Balochistan gas confirmed 1165 are locally transmitted cases in province.

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total numbers of cases have reached to 1321 with addition of 103 new confirmed cases yesterday. 88% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 1103.

Out of 1321 cases, 1165 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 1014 from Quetta, 53 from Pishin, 21 Jaffarabad 17 Chagai, 14 Mastung, 10 Killa Abdullah, 9 Sibi, 7 Loralai, 4 Panjgur, 3 Kharan, 6 Ziarat, 2 Nushki, 1 Khuzdar and 2 Harnai, 1 Lasbela.

At present, 197 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus.

As per the latest figures, out of 16110 suspects, tests of 10633 people have been conducted, as 1321 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 9312 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 2089 cases as well.

In Balochistan over thousand people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 174 in Taftan, 469 in Killa Abdullah, 274 in Pishin, 11 PCSIR Quetta, 28 in Lasbela, 19 in Khuzdar, 18 in Dalbandin, 21 in Ziarat, 19 in Khuzdar, 16 in Loralai, 15 in Barkhan, 12 in Panjgur, 12 in Sibi, 2 in Kachi and 60 in Gwadar.

