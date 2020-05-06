Coronavirus badly affecting many sectors in Balochistan: CM

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has said that world economy will have a different perspective in post-corona, as significant changes are expected. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“After corona pandemic, many sectors will face massive problems, as income generation will be harder, business will be badly affected,” Jam Kamal said in a tweet on social media platform.

He said that many businesses will be forced to shut, but also many other opportunities will be created.

“Balochistan government is working on all the possible situations in the future, with every possible aspect,” Kamal said.

There shall be a huge economic change post Covid…Jobs, businesses, incomes, works and many getting effected… Certains businesses shall go off but same time some new things shall emerge. Govt of Balochistan is already working on this but we need more input from many of you. — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) May 5, 2020

He added that government would still be needing assistance from the general masses, to formulate a strategy to counter future obstacles.

