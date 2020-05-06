Coronavirus badly affecting many sectors in Balochistan: CM

Published on – May 7, 2020 – 1:36 am
QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has said that world economy will have a different perspective in post-corona, as significant changes are expected.

“After corona pandemic, many sectors will face massive problems, as income generation will be harder, business will be badly affected,” Jam Kamal said in a tweet on social media platform.

He said that many businesses will be forced to shut, but also many other opportunities will be created.

“Balochistan government is working on all the possible situations in the future, with every possible aspect,” Kamal said.

He added that government would still be needing assistance from the general masses, to formulate a strategy to counter future obstacles.

 