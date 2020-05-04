CM Kamal concerned over COVID-19 impact on province economy  

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Monday presided a meeting a to review implement on progress on Quetta Development Package under PSDP 2019-20 and Coronavirus situation and its impact on provincial economy. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Provincial Ministers, Government Secretaries and Commissioner Quetta Division were present in the meeting, however the Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan expressed optimism that the Quetta Development package would be almost complete in next three years which would develop the beauty and infrastructure in the capital.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit has briefed the cabinet members regarding on-going and preferred development schemes while Secretary Finance has shed comprehensive light on allocated and release of funds for development projects.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has and his cabinet decided to impart funds for project near of completion.

Addressing the meeting CM Jam Kamal Khan has expressed concerns over COVID19 impacts on provincial economy added the pandemic jeopardized thousands of jobs in Balochistan that would enhance poverty here.

However the Chief Minister directed Planning and Development and Finance departments to induct economic programs in next year’s budget.

Reviewing progress in Quetta Development Project government has decided to intensify construction and expansion of Joint Road, Sabzal Road and Sariab Road.

“07 new parks being established in Quetta city while six new sports complexes being established further government would start expansion of Brewery Road, Sirki Road, Prince Road, Badini Road and atel Road.” Additional Chief Secretary P&D added.

Balochistan Government has expressed reservations over inappropriate behavior of NES Pak in monitoring and consultancy of various development projects deciding to raise the issue with NES Pak authorities.

Chief Minister directed PD Quetta to induce derange and sewerage projects in Quetta Development Package in order to restore beauty of the capital added all departments should utilize their expertise with sincerity in order to ensure provision of relief to residents of Quetta.

