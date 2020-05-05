CM Balochistan visits Command and Operation Center

QUETTA: Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Tuesday visited COVID19 Command and Operation Center in order to review the functionalization of the center as Balochistan facing spike active cases. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In-Charge Coronavirus Command and Operation Center Imran Gichki has briefed the Chief Minister regarding functions and monitoring of the center added we have been taking constant assistance from health experts and academia.

“Following the direction the Command and Operation Center has been analyzing the impacts of COVID19 in various sectors in Balochistan while the climbing graph of positive cases being reviewed by health experts in the center.” Imran Gichki told the Chief Minister added additional command centers being established at divisional level.

Jam Kamal has directed health authorities to keep functional provincial Command and Operation Center after end of COVID19 pandemic adding the available data would help government to take future’s decision with a strong mechanism,

“Unfortunately previous regimes didn’t provide opportunities and free environment to department in utilizing their expertise, political leaderships were responsible to take services of experts in all provincial fields.” Jam Kamal said pledged to expand the Command and Operation Center network following its needs in Balochistan.

