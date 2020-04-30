Balochistan’s testing capacity increased to 800 per day

QUETTA: Spokesman Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani has said that the capacity of corona virus testing in the province has been increased to 800 tests per day, 2800 shops have been sealed for violation of lockdown and fine of up to Rs 7 million have been imposed in Quetta city. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Spokesman Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani has said that the capacity of corona virus testing in the province has been increased to 800 tests per day, 2800 shops have been sealed for violation of lockdown and fine of up to Rs 7 million have been imposed in Quetta city.

Liaquat Shahwnai said that 22 violators of the lockdown have been arrested while the black windows of 166 vehicles have been removed. “So far, free bread has been distributed to more than 200,000 people,” he said while addressing a press conference at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

“Ration has been distributed to 129,000 families across Balochistan including Quetta. Baked bread has also been provided to deserving people. So far, bread has been distributed to 272,000 people. Earlier, only 80 people in the province were able to take the test daily, which has now increased to 800 people,” Shahwani said.

He said that Balochistan is getting all the necessary items from the federal government in the form of kits, medicine, the spokesman of the government of Balochistan once again appealed to the people to take precautionary measures against corona virus and said that if the people do not cooperate, there is an option to impose curfew.

“In Balochistan, 53 more cases have emerged. The number has risen to 1,031. “Not taking precautionary measures, may worsen the situation, the people need to realize,” he said and added If they do, the business will also run. If govt opted for complete lockdown, it will mean curfew”, Liaqat Shahwani said.

He added that government wants to conduct 50,000 tests in Balochistan. “The government has decided to immediately hire lab experts so that PCR While NDMA has provided additional 7320 PPE kits, 85,000 masks and other equipment to the province,” Shahwani said.

