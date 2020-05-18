Balochistan reports one more death, 128 more Covid-19 cases

QUETTA: Balochistan records another massive spike in Covid-19 cases, as 128 reported cases takes the total to 2820, while total deaths reached to 38. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total numbers of cases have reached to 2820 with addition of 128 new confirmed cases yesterday. 94% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 2258.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 38. As one more patient died due to Covid-19 in Balochistan. New death reported from Fatima Jinnah Hospital Quetta, The total deaths of coronavirus include 31 from Quetta, 4 from Pishin and 2 from Lasbela and 1 from Sibi.

Out of 2820 cases, 2664 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 2291 from Quetta, 101 from Pishin, 97 from Killa Abdullah, 28 Killa Saifullah, 29 Jaffarabad, 18 Chagai, 27 Mastung, 13 Sibi, 14 Lasbela, 8 Ziarat, 9 Loralai, 4 Panjgur, 4 Kharan, 4 Nushki, 3 Khuzdar, 2 Harnai, 2 from Musakhel and 1 from Kohlu..

At present, 524 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 70 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice.

As per the latest figures, out of 19029 suspects, tests of 18438 people have been conducted, as 2820 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 15618 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 336 cases as well.

In Balochistan over 1300 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 225 in Taftan, 483 in Pishin, 408 in Killa Abdullah, 84 in Zhob, 51 in Lasbela, 15 in Jaffarabad, 26 in Ziarat, 14 in Barkhan and 4 in Khuzdar.

