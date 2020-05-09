Balochistan coronavirus cases rise to 1935; 91% cases locally transmitted

QUETTA: Balochistan records another 58 coronavirs cases in single day, as total cases reaches to 1935, with 24 official deaths. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Health department of Balochistan gas confirmed 1779 are locally transmitted cases in province.

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 1935 with addition of 58 new confirmed case yesterday. 91% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 1669.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are 24, including 18 from Quetta, 4 from Pishin and 1 each from Lasbela and Sibi.

Out of 1935 cases, 1779 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 1563 from Quetta, 62 from Pishin, 27 Jaffarabad 17 Chagai, 16 Mastung, 37 Killa Abdullah, 13 Sibi, 9 Lasbela, 8 Ziarat, 7 Loralai, 4 Panjgur, 3 Kharan, 4 Nushki, 1 Khuzdar, 2 Harnai, 3 Killa Saifullah and 1 from Kohlu.

At present, 242 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 20 more patients recovered from covid-19 after two consecutive Covid-19 negative lab test.

As per the latest figures, out of 16944 suspects, tests of 14374 people have been conducted, as 1935 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 12439 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 84 cases as well.

In Balochistan large number of people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 231 in Taftan, 421 in Pishin, 150 in Sibi, 42 in Lasbela, 35 in Jaffarabad, 18 in Dalbandin, 16 in Loralai, 15 in Barkhan, 16 in Killa Abdullah, 11 in Gwadar and 10 in Khuzdar.

