ATC reserves verdict in Imran Farooq murder case

ISLAMABAD : – Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday reserved its verdict in Imran Farooq murder case which will be announced on June 18, 2020.

According to details, Federal Investigation Agency has said that accused are Pakistanis, murder was also planned in Pakistan and air tickets were also purchased from the country. FIA asked the court to sentence the accused according to the law of the land.

The agency further said that all accused were associated with MQM and there is concrete evidence against founder of the party and asked court to give orders of property confiscation of Altaf Hussain. On this, court said that it has already ordered confiscation of Altaf’s property.

Imran Farooq was a British-Pakistani politician who was best known for his association with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). He lived in London from 1999 until he was murdered in September 2010.