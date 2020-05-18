864 new coronavirus cases, three deaths reported within a day: CM Sindh

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said on Monday that three more patients of the coronavirus lost their lives in a single day, after which the provincial death toll reached 280.

The CM Sindh said that in the past 24 hours, 4,679 tests were conducted and 864 were reported positive.

He said that currently there are 12,472 patients under-treatment in the province, with 815 being treated at isolation centres.

In Karachi, the CM Sindh said there are 562 patients at hospitals.

Shah said that at the moment there are 29 patients on ventilators, while 136 are in a critical condition across the province.

Providing a breakdown, he said that Karachi has 675 new cases, with 171 in East district, 117 in South, 94 in Central.

Korangi district has 75 new cases, while Malir and West have 141 and 59 new infections, respectively, he informed.

Shah said that in Sindh, Sukkur reported 17 new infections while Ghotki recorded 31 new cases.

In Sindh’s Jacobabad there were 30 new cases while Larkana has 21 new infections, he said.

In the past 24 hours, 280 patients were discharged after making a recovery from the virus, said the minister, adding that so far, 4,489 people have recovered from the disease.