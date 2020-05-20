83 new corona cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan reported 83 reported cases of Covid-19, which takes the total to 2968, with 38 officials deaths. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 2968 with addition of 83 new confirmed case yesterday. 94% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 2294.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 38. The total deaths of coronavirus include 31 from Quetta, 4 from Pishin and 2 from Lasbela and 1 from Sibi.

Out of 2968 cases, 2812 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 2409 from Quetta, 106 from Pishin, 110 from Killa Abdullah, 33 Killa Saifullah, 31 Jaffarabad, 18 Chagai, 27 Mastung, 13 Sibi, 14 Lasbela, 8 Ziarat, 9 Loralai, 4 Panjgur, 4 Kharan, 4 Nushki, 3 Khuzdar, 2 Harnai, 2 from Musakhel, 1 from Kachi, 1 from Washuk and 1 from Kohlu..

At present, 636 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 28 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice.

As per the latest figures, out of 19394 suspects, tests of 19346 people have been conducted, as 2968 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 16318 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 395 cases as well.

In Balochistan over 1500 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 233 in Taftan, 483 in Pishin, 408 in Killa Abdullah, 259 in Zhob, 60 in Lasbela, 15 in Jaffarabad, 26 in Ziarat, 14 in Barkhan and 4 in Khuzdar.

