 83 new cases raise Balochistan’s Covid-19 tally to 2,239

QUETTA: Balochistan records another 81 cases of coronavirus, in a single day, as total cases reaches to 2239, with 27 official deaths. Health department of Balochistan has confirmed over two thousand among the total are locally transmitted cases in province.

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 2239 with addition of 81 new confirmed case yesterday. 93% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 1886.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are 27. Deaths of coronavirus include 21 from Quetta, 4 from Pishin and 1 each from Lasbela and Sibi.

Out of 2239 cases, 2093 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 1909 from Quetta, 84 from Pishin, 52 from Killa Abdullah, 28 Jaffarabad 17 Chagai, 19 Mastung, 13 Sibi, 9 Lasbela, 8 Ziarat, 7 Loralai, 4 Panjgur, 3 Kharan, 4 Nushki, 1 Khuzdar, 2 Harnai, 14 Killa Saifullah, 2 from Musakhel and 1 from Kohlu..

At present, 326 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 70 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice.

As per the latest figures, out of 17910 suspects, tests of 16062 people have been conducted, as 2239 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 13823 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 182 cases as well.

In Balochistan large number of people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 364 in Taftan, 421 in Pishin, 150 in Sibi, 42 in Lasbela, 35 in Jaffarabad, 18 in Dalbandin, 16 in Loralai, 15 in Barkhan, 16 in Killa Abdullah, 11 in Gwadar and 10 in Khuzdar.

