71 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan records another 71 cases of coronavirus, in a single day, as total cases reaches to 2310, with 30 official deaths.

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 2310 with addition of 71 new confirmed case yesterday. 92% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 1938.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are 30. 3 male patients expired at Fatima Jinnah Hospital, due to Covid-19. The total deaths of coronavirus include 24 from Quetta, 4 from Pishin and 1 each from Lasbela and Sibi.

Out of 2310 cases, 2154 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 1875 from Quetta, 90 from Pishin, 46 from Killa Abdullah, 27 Jaffarabad 17 Chagai, 25 Mastung, 13 Sibi, 9 Lasbela, 8 Ziarat, 7 Loralai, 4 Panjgur, 3 Kharan, 4 Nushki, 1 Khuzdar, 2 Harnai, 15 Killa Saifullah, 2 from Musakhel and 1 from Kohlu..

At present, 342 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 86 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice.

As per the latest figures, out of 18255 suspects, tests of 16621 people have been conducted, as 2310 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 14311 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 210 cases as well.

In Balochistan 1123 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 90 in Taftan, 421 in Pishin, 419 in Killa Abdullah, 63 in Zhob, 30 in Lasbela, 35 in Jaffarabad, 35 in Gwadar, 26 in Ziarat and 4 in Khuzdar.

