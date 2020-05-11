11 corona patients died, 307 new cases emerged: Murad

Karachi: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 307 new cases have been detected when 2250 test were conducted while 11 more people lost their lives taking the death toll to 148. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Chief Minister Sindh in a statement stated that 2250 samples were tested which resulted in 307 new cases. The health department has conducted 68,873 tests so far against which 8189 positive cases were diagnosed, Murad Ali Shah said.

CM said that the coronavirus claimed 11 more lives and the death toll has reached to 148. He added that 42 more recovered and discharged to their homes. The total 1670 patients have recovered so far which constitutes 20.5 percent recovery rate.

According to the chief minister 6370 patients were under treatment, of them 5139 were in home isolation, 736 at Isolation centers and 495 in different hospital. He added that 82 patients were in critical condition, including 13 have been put on ventilators.

Chief Minister Sindh said that out of 307 new coronavirus cases, 237 belonged to Karachi, of them 70 in Central, 45 East, 21 Korangi, 55 Malir, 34 South and 12 West. He added that 21 new cases have emerged in Khairpur, 12 in kashmore-Kandhkot, eight Larkana, five Hyderabad, three Sukkur and one each in Badin, Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of Sindh to follow the SOP, otherwise local spread could not be controlled.

Like this: Like Loading...