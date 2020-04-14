Zamrak calls for stricter measures to control locust swarms

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai has asked for rapid measures across Balochistan in order to prevent possible Locusts Gang invasion in the province adding provincial government utilizing all resources to uplift agriculture sector in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai has asked for rapid measures across Balochistan in order to prevent possible Locusts Gang invasion in the province adding provincial government utilizing all resources to uplift agriculture sector in Balochistan.

The Minister directed authorities to prepare all arrangements following likely invasion of locust gang in Balochistan ordered spray in order to secure provincial corps.

“Provincial Development looms upon uplifting agriculture sector in Balochistan therefore we must have to take preventive measures to save our corps from Locust invasion.” Zamrak Achakzai said on Tuesday while chairing a meeting to review progress in Agriculture department.

Secretary Agriculture Qambar Dashti has briefed the Minister regarding measures to prevent locust invasion added initial measures have been commenced across the province.

Minister Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai has said, current government taking revolutionary measures to uplift agriculture sector in Balochistan while we have been working on research centers in order to bring innovation in agricultural fields.

He directed all Deputy Directors to visit districts invaded by locust gangs and submit report regarding imminent threat of further invasions of locusts.

