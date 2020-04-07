Young doctors call off strike, resume services at hospitals

QUETTA: Upon successful negotiations, Young Doctors of Balochistan have announced to end strike, to resume services in hospitals. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Upon successful negotiations, Young Doctors of Balochistan have announced to end strike, to resume services in hospitals.

Provincial ministers held talks with the YDA late night, assured that all the concerns of the doctors will be addressed.

While talking to media, Dr. Yasir Achakzai, President of Young Doctors Association, said that “we are pleased to announce that we will resume our services right now”.

He said that doctors always brought legitimate demands but did not get due attention. Frontline Soldiers are not being facilities, which are putting the lives of their families at risk as well.

“Doctors play a leading role worldwide, including in Pakistan,” says Zakarik Achakzai, Provincial Minister.

He said that i democracy, everyone has the right to raise their voice. The tragic incident happened with doctors, whom Jam Kamal took notice.

Zamrak Achakzai said that, “we have assured doctors that there will be an inquiry against the perpetrators. Doctors’ demands are legitimate because doctors are on the frontline,” Zamrak Achakzai said.

“Our doctors are suffering from coronavirus, the whole world knows about it, we have not received PPE kits yet,” Dr. Yasir Achakzai said.

He said that government has assured that the problems will be resolved. Only trusting the government committee, considering the difficulties of the people, “we have received a message from all over Pakistan, everyone is with us, decided to end our strike,” he said.

Meanwhile, Young doctors in Quetta, observed strike in government hospitals, against the baton-charge and arrest by the Police.

Patients coming from far areas, suffered serious problems due to unavailability of doctors.

Young doctors rejected the government’s release orders and spent the night in police stations, 16 doctors are present in Quaidabad police station, 12 in city police stations and 20 in Bijli Road police station.

Young Doctors Association President Dr Yasir Khan said that YDA has not made any agreement with the government after police arrested and baton-charged the doctors for protesting over non-provision of safety equipment.

The Young doctors’ president demanded that the policemen involved in manhandling and arrest of medical staff should face action.

The provincial health secretary and special secretary should be suspended from the posts.

“Until our demands are met, no services will be provided apart from in the labour room and cardiology department,” he said.

Elaborating the demands, he said that doctors should be provided PPE, medical kits and other facilities so that they can treat the coronavirus patients.

It was learnt that there is no medical staff available to treat patients at the Civil Hospital Quetta. After the continuation of boycott, the attendants of the patients also protested.

