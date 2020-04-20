Ulema, Mashaikh support lockdown strategy of PM in wake of coronavirus Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ISLAMABAD – Ulema and Mashaikh have strongly supported the lockdown strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the wake of coronavirus.

A delegation of religious scholars called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday and assurance him of full coordination to implement the decision of precautionary measures taken by the government.

The delegation included Pir Aminul Hasanat Shah, Pir Shams-ul-Amin, Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman, Maulana Mohammad Hanif Jalandhari, Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Hafiz Ghulam Mohammad Sialvi, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Sahibzada Pir Sultan Fayyaz Hussain, Mufti Maulana Syed Charagh Din Shah and Maulana Ziaullah Shah.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, Mufti Taqi Usmani also attended the meeting through video link.

Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri, Assistant Special Information Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz and others were also present in the meeting.

Allama Shehenshah Hussain Naqvi also attended the meeting through video link.

The religious scholars of the country said that the stance of the prime minister about lockdown is a realistic approach and according ground realities

