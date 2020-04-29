Suicide bombing in Kabul province kills 3, wounds 15

KABUL: A suicide bombing in Kabul province not far from Afghanistan’s capital killed three people and wounded 15, the Afghan Ministry of Interior said on Wednesday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“A suicide bomber detonated his explosives among civilians in Reshkhor area of Char Asiab district of Kabul on Wednesday morning,” Ministry of Interior spokesman Tariq Arian said in a statement, referring to the district which is about 11 km (7 miles) from Kabul city.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blast, which came during Ramadan, and as the coronavirus pandemic and US led efforts to broker peace talks between the insurgent Taliban and the Afghan government have left many calling for a ceasefire and reduction in violence.

